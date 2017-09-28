Ukrainian politician knocks rival unconscious during heated debate

A deputy of the Kiev regional council was knocked unconscious by a colleague during a heated discussion on Tuesday.

When the council chairwoman announced a vote for the session’s agenda, which included discussion on the regional budget, deputies from Piotr Poroshenko bloc walked onto the podium with the intention of disrupting it.

As the chairwoman tried to push one of them away, a deputy from Yulia Tymoshenko bloc came to assist her and was hit in the face by a member of the rival faction.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene shortly after the brawl took the injured deputy to hospital, who suffered a concussion, broken jaw, and broken nose.

It is not the first time Ukrainian deputies have used a fist fight as a tool in a political argument.

In November 2016 two deputies from rival factions engaged in a fist fight during a parliament meeting.

In December 2015 a brawl broke up in the country’s parliament – Verkhovna Rada – as an opposition MP tried to carry then prime minister Arseny Yatsenyuk away from the podium.