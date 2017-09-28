Saskatoon weather outlook: heat returns, October begins with a bang

Story highlights Foggy Thursday morning 20 degree heat in full swing Warm end to September Big changes for October

20 degree heat ends September, but rain and a risk of snow move in to kickoff October with a bang!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

It was a foggy start to the day in Saskatoon and other parts of the province with visibility down to zero in Meadow Lake for several hours this morning.

After starting out around 4 degrees in the city, mostly sunny skies helped warm us up into the mid teens by late morning.

Partly to mostly sunny skies will stick around for the rest of the day as an upper ridge moves in and we jump up to an afternoon high around 21 degrees.

Tonight

Clear skies will stick around tonight as we dip back to a low back in mid-single digits.

Friday

The core of the heat will be hit on Friday as we get into the centre of the upper ridge that’s been moving in.

As such, we’ll see a stunning fall day with nothing but pure blue skies and sunshine as we rise up to a daytime high around 23 degrees or so with a breezy southerly wind gusting upwards of 40 to 50 km/h.

Weekend

The weather pot begins to stir on Saturday as a system builds in, bringing with it clouds during the day, but we should be able to scrape back into the low 20s for an afternoon high.

There is a chance of showers or even a thunderstorm Saturday evening as cooler air starts to press in.

Sunday will be cloudy with an increasing chance of rain during the day as a chilly northwesterly wind starts to kick in and we only make it up to a high in the mid teens.

Work Week Outlook

A big low pressure system strengthening over the prairies coupled with an upper trough will bring in steady rain on Monday with a chance of some wet snow mixing in for early Tuesday.

Daytime highs will slide back into single digits with lows dipping below freezing by mid-week.

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken near Rosetown by Dianne Ahrens.

