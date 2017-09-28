Winnipeg man arrested after 10-month-old baby dies

A 22-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested and charged with criminal negligence in connection to a death of a 10-month-old baby.

Officers were called after the baby was brought to hospital on Sept. 26 at 3:30 p.m.

Police said the infant had a serious head injury when brought to hospital and died later that day.

The accused is the baby’s foster parent. While police could not say whether the suspect and the victim were related, they are are not releasing the man’s identity to protect the child’s.

“Additional charges could be forthcoming, it could move to something else,” Cst. Rob Carver said.

Police said Thursday officers within the child abuse unit were notified by hospital staff.

“The protocol within the hospital is if one of the medical professionals sees what they believe are injuries that raise red flags…or consistent with abuse, the police are called,” Cst. Carver said.

Police could not say if there were any further injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.