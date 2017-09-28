Trudeau bids farewell to outgoing Governor General David Johnston

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on hand over the noon hour for a ceremony honouring outgoing Governor General David Johnston.

Johnston is leaving the post after seven years as the Queen’s representative in Canada.

He laid the cornerstone at the new Visitor Welcome Centre on Parliament Hill to underline the importance of public education about our national institutions and to mark the construction of the first new building on Parliament Hill in over a century.

