Sunfest supports Red Cross in Hurricane Irma relief efforts

A local organization is working in conjuction with Red Cross to aid Hurricane Irma relief efforts.

The TD Sunfest World Music & Jazz series gets underway tomorrow, and as part of their opening night, the Sunfest London Committee for Cross-Cultural Arts says it will be accepting donations to support efforts on the ground in the Caribbean.

“It is basically an opportunity for people not only to contribute, but to become aware of what are the real needs in that particular part of the world,” said Alfredo Caxaj, Sunfest executive and artistic director.

The concert series opens with a night of Caribbean music from Eddie Bullen’s Caribbean Jazz Collective. Caxaj says it was an opportunity they couldn’t pass up.

“[The concert] was already scheduled, so [we decided] to take advantage of it. Advantage in the way of getting the attention of people to continue supporting the efforts of institutions such as the Red Cross, and the international relief efforts,” he said.

Asked how much they are hoping to raise, Caxaj said they don’t have any goals.

“Anything that we can raise will be appreciated, but, you know, the most important thing is really to encourage people, and to make them aware that the needs in the Caribbean are so extreme at this moment where many of the islands are completely wiped off of the map,” he said.

The collective plays at 8 p.m. tomorrow.

Concertgoers can donate in person at London’s Aeolian Hall during the show, or donations can be made online at sunfest.on.ca