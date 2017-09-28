Indiana police unaware of movie shoot open fire on actor portraying ‘bank robber’

Indiana State Police are investigating after a police officer in the city of Crawfordsville shot at a movie actor portraying a bank robber.

State police say local police were responding to a report of a possible robbery at a brewery on Tuesday evening when they came across a man in a ski mask carrying what was believed to be a gun.

The man was actually actor Jim Duff, who was taking part in a film shoot produced by Montgomery County Movies.

As Duff backed out of the brewery, police ordered the actor to drop the gun. But when Duff turned toward the police, an officer fired a shot, fortunately missing him.

Police said Duff dropped the gun, pulled off his mask and told officers they were on a movie set.

“The bad part is all the cameras and everything were inside the bar. So there was nothing outside telling people that this was a film set,” Sgt. Kim Riley told FOX 59.

Police said neither the production company, no the bar notified them that the scene was being filmed.

Duff was arrested, but later released after his story was corroborated.

Montgomery County Movies says it is reviewing its process for film shoots.

“We’re such a small company, we’ve been filming three to four years and we’ve just never thought about it,” owner Philip Demoret told WLFI. “We just went in there and did what we normally do. We are working with the local police department to come up with ways to prevent this from happening again.”

