Bill Kelly: A Hamilton Amazon bid makes sense

I’m not much of a card player, but I do know that if you don’t ante up, you have no chance of winning. That’s why the City of Hamilton’s attempt to attract Amazon’s new headquarters to our city makes sense.

The jackpot for the winner is significant: about 50,000 jobs and millions of dollars in spin-off economic development.

Hamilton’s initial ante is about $500,000, but half of that will be covered by the private sector, so the investment by taxpayers is minimal.

READ MORE: Hamilton casts $500,000 lure for Amazon HQ2

Of course, we have to enter this competition with eyes wide open: Hamilton’s bid is a longshot, but the so-called experts that are handicapping the race may not have an appreciation for the assets that Hamilton can offer.

We boast the largest cargo operation of any airport in Canada, excellent road and rail transportation and one of the busiest ports on the Great Lakes.

READ MORE: Head of Ontario’s Amazon headquarters bid says government won’t offer billions in subsidies

And, we’re home to one of the top-rated universities in the world and one of the best colleges in the province, which can offer the skilled workforce that Amazon needs.

It’s not going to be easy to woo Amazon, but if we’re successful, it would be like winning the economic development lottery.

But just like the lottery, you have to be in it to win it, so let’s get started!

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML and a commentator for Global News.