$1,200 Versace sweater may look familiar to Vancouver Canucks fans

One hockey-loving fashionista has called attention to the design on a $1,200 Versace sweater, saying it bears a striking resemblance to the old Vancouver Canucks flying skate logo.

An eagle-eyed Reddit user found an online luxury clothing retailer that is selling a black sweater with the word “Versace” emblazoned across the front.

For some Vancouver hockey fans, the sweater is less Gianni Versace and more Gino Odjick, bringing to mind the so-called “flying skate” jerseys the Canucks wore for more than a decade.

The 100-per-cent polyester sweater “is exactly what we’d expect a basic from Versace to be – a body-hugging, sensuous design with a bold pattern, emblazoned across the front,” according to mytheresa.com.

It is selling for 860 euros, which comes out to around C$1,260.

A white T-shirt with the same logo also appears on Versace’s official website.

The flying skate was featured on the front of Canucks jerseys from 1985 to 1997. In its day, the logo was considered anything but fashionable, with critics often joking that it looked like a plate of spaghetti.

The team, which have since moved on to its current orca logo, brought back the flying skate for a game last year against the Toronto Maple Leafs.