London pot dispensary re-opens its doors following police raid last week

Less than a week after it was raided by London police, an illegal pot dispensary has reopened its doors to customers.

London Police officers searched the London Relief Centre at 691 Richmond Street last Wednesday morning and seized $4,500 in drugs and $15,000 in cash.

Five people were also charged in connection with the investigation.

Earlier this month, the Ontario government announced 40 cannabis stores will open next year when marijuana is legalized and an online service will be open by the summer.

The province is also vowing to stamp out the remaining unsanctioned shops, like The London Relief Centre, which quietly opened its doors on Richmond Row in September.