Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Wednesday, September 27

In case you missed it: Here are all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on September 27th.

NDP MPP Cheri DiNovo introduces vulnerable road users legislation

At a press conference today Cheri DiNovo annonced new legislation to help vulnerable road users. She joins the show to delve into the new laws.

Bell looks to block Canadians from accessing piracy websites

As more Canadians cut the chord, Bell expresses interest in cutting the connection to illegal streaming. Michael Geist is a University of Ottawa Professor and internet law expert. He joins the show to discuss.

READ MORE: Bell pushing feds to block illegal downloading sites in Canada

Bank of Canada says there is “no predetermined path” for interest rate hikes

In today’s announcement from the Bank of Canada, they warned Canadians not to be surprised if more rate hikes come. Here to discuss the announcement is Rubina Ahmed-Haq, a personal finance expert.

Wednesday Political Panel

Today’s panel focused on:

-Boeing vs. Bombardier: how tough should Trudeau be? As we renegotiate NAFTA do we want to take up this fight – when we have clearly subsidized Bombardier for years and years?

-Closed minds or just voting with their feet? Anti-abortion MP prompts committee walkout.

-Does anyone care about taxes anymore? Fraser Institute find the middle class is actually paying more – should the Tories pick on this or small business issue which seems to get no traction at the polls.

Panelists:

Stella Ambler – Principal at Earnscliffe Strategy Group & Former MP

Principal at Earnscliffe Strategy Group & Former MP Patrick Gossage – Chair of Media Profile, served as press secretary to PM Pirerre Elliott Trudeau + Minister of Public Affairs at the Canadian Embassy in Washington, D.C

Chair of Media Profile, served as press secretary to PM Pirerre Elliott Trudeau + Minister of Public Affairs at the Canadian Embassy in Washington, D.C Christo Aivalis – Doctor of Philosophy in Canadian labour + political History, adjunct professor at Queen’s University

Life as an accidental killer

With new careless driving laws on the table, we can’t avoid the other side of things. The drivers who cause death, sometimes due to know fault of their own, tend to suffer immensely as their life continues. Darin Strauss is an author from New York, he joins the show to discuss his personal story which is detailed in his book, “Half a Life” as well as outlining some of the struggles one may face following an accident that results in death.

That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.