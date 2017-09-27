Weather
September 27, 2017 11:59 am

Chance of severe thunderstorms, tornado in Montreal

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

There's a thunderstorm, tornado warning in Montreal.

Sylvain Trudeau/Global News
After several days of heat, Montreal is facing the chance of severe thunderstorms and possibly even a tornado.

Environment Canada says severe thunderstorms could include large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.

The areas affected are:

  • Châteauguay – La Prairie
  • Laval
  • Longueuil – Varennes
  • Montreal Island

The weather system is expected to come in from the north and move south over the Saint Lawrence River Wednesday evening.

Authorities are warning that strong wind gusts can send loose objects into the sky, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

21055856_10208237642493137_7054022204063250587_o (1)

An intense thunder storm caused power outages and fallen trees in Saint-Henri, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.

Kieve Pauzé
21055002_10208237647053251_68196726359592158_o

An intense thunder storm caused power outages and fallen trees in Saint-Henri, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.

Kieve Pauzé
20954026_10159248512610603_4083283274302972496_n

An intense thunder storm caused power outages and fallen trees in Saint-Henri, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.

Romain Lasser‎
21013942_10208237644693192_8093267186987535005_o

An intense thunder storm caused power outages and fallen trees in Saint-Henri, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.

Kieve Pauzé

“Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops,” the agency wrote on its website.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.”

Environment Canada explains severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms.

The weather system will bring temperatures back to the seasonal norm, with Friday and Saturday expected to be “especially cool, with a potential for frost.”

Last month, an intense thunderstorm hit Montreal, creating a microburst in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) neighbourhood that took down trees, knocked out power and injured several people.

