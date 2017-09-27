Chance of severe thunderstorms, tornado in Montreal

After several days of heat, Montreal is facing the chance of severe thunderstorms and possibly even a tornado.

Environment Canada says severe thunderstorms could include large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.

The areas affected are:

Châteauguay – La Prairie

Laval

Longueuil – Varennes

Montreal Island

The weather system is expected to come in from the north and move south over the Saint Lawrence River Wednesday evening.

Authorities are warning that strong wind gusts can send loose objects into the sky, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

“Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops,” the agency wrote on its website.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.”

Environment Canada explains severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms.

The weather system will bring temperatures back to the seasonal norm, with Friday and Saturday expected to be “especially cool, with a potential for frost.”

Last month, an intense thunderstorm hit Montreal, creating a microburst in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) neighbourhood that took down trees, knocked out power and injured several people.

