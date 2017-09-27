The Morning Show – Wednesday, September 27th, 2017

Half way through the work week, friends! Here are today’s show highlights from The Morning Show on Talk Radio AM640:

Liberal government spent $13.7M on social media advertising since election

Conservative MP for Banff-Airdrie Blake Richards joined The Morning Show to talk about the Federal Liberals spending millions on social media ads.

READ MORE: Liberal government spent $13.7M on social media advertising since election

Bombardier hit with 219% duty on sale of jets to Delta Air Lines

Unifor President Jerry Dias joined The Morning Show to discuss Bombardier duties.

READ MORE: Bombardier tariff: ‘attack’ against Que. a moment for Canada to unify

Toronto Real Estate Board raises concerns about possible vacancy tax

AM640 Real Estate Expert and President of Realosophy.com John Pasalis joined The Morning Show to chat about TREB warning about vacancy tax.

READ MORE: Toronto real estate board raises concerns about possible vacancy tax

U.S. imposing 220% duty on Bombardier CSeries planes

Ian Lee, Associate Professor at Carleton University in the Sprott School of Business joined The Morning Show to talk about Bombardier duties.

Is 2017 the tipping point for the electric car?

Automotive Journalist Jim Bray joined The Morning Show to discuss.

TSX futures edge up ahead of central bank’s economic report

Personal Finance Expert Rubina Ahmed-Haq joined The Morning Show to talk about the Bank of Canada’s economic report.

Kathleen Wynne questioned about sweltering Ontario schools

Ontario NDP Education critic Peggy Sattler joined The Morning Show to discuss.

READ MORE: Premier Kathleen Wynne on hot seat over sweltering schools

Listen to The Morning Show live, Monday to Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.