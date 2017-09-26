Crime
Salmon Arm man facing 8 charges after routine traffic stop by RCMP

A 35-year-old Salmon Arm man is facing eight charges following a routine traffic stop on Sept. 22, 2017.

An RCMP officer noticed a man driving a vehicle while using an electronic device along the Trans-Canada Highway between 30th and Shuswap Street in Salmon Arm.

After stopping the driver for distracted driving and having no insurance, the Mountie spotted a weapon and took the man into custody.

A further search done by Salmon Arm RCMP netted marijuana, a loaded .22 caliber rifle and ammunition.

The driver was known to police and is prohibited by his probation from previous convictions from possessing firearms, weapons or ammunition for 10 years.

The man was held in jail over the weekend and is scheduled to appear in court this week.

Police have recommended eight charges that include drug, weapons and breach of probation charges.
