LHIN approves plans for Kingston’s first residential hospice

Hospice Kingston is moving ahead with plans to open the city’s first palliative care centre and residential hospice.

The Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) has approved the initial phase of the plan to open a 10-bed facility.

“I think that they provide exemplary end of life care,” Hospice Kingston Executive Director, Ron Lirette said. “I believe very strongly in the models that have moved forward.”

LHIN approval is key to getting funding from the province.

Hospice Kingston would operate three of the beds while the province would pay for the other seven beds.

“The new group of hospices, which Hospice Kingston falls into, will have some higher level of standard requirements as we go forth,” Lirette said.

The estimated cost of the project is $7.8 million and to be located on the grounds of the new Providence Village campus on Princess Street.