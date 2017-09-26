Danielle Smith: City council battle shaping up between progressives and conservatives

Last week, the Calgary and District Labour Council – an umbrella group representing 60 local unions – issued its endorsements for the upcoming local elections.

Why would they do that, you may ask? I can imagine a few reasons why they might be interested in getting union-friendly candidates elected. The biggest ticket item of every government operating budget is pay and benefits for public sector union workers.

The City of Calgary faces a $170 million shortfall. The notion is that if enough union-friendly candidates get elected it will stave off any discussion of privatizing, contracting out, instituting hiring freezes, wage freezes, pension reform, and so forth. The way to have revenues keep up with growth is simply to raise taxes and fees.

Some are fond of saying that partisan politics have no place in municipal politics. But candidates who put the interests of unions first are going to vote differently on issues than candidates who put the interests of taxpayers first. That’s how I see this election shaping up.

The pro-union, or progressive candidates for Calgary city council have been identified by the Calgary and District Labour Council. I asked my listeners to crowdsource the pro-taxpayer, or conservative candidates. Below are both lists:

Pro-union, progressive candidates identified by the Calgary District and Labour Council:

Ward 1 – Christopher Blatch

Ward 3 – Ian McAnerin

Ward 4 – Greg Miller

Ward 6 – Esmahan Razavi

Ward 7 – Druh Farrell

Ward 8 – Evan Wooley

Ward 9 – Gian-Carlo Carra

Ward 10 – Salimah Kassam

Ward 11 – Janet Eremenko

Mayor – Naheed Nenshi

*No candidates identified as yet by the CDLC in Wards 2, 5, 12, 13 or 14

Pro-taxpayer, conservative candidates identified by listeners:

Ward 1 – Ward Sutherland

Ward 2 – Joe Magliocca

Ward 3 – Jyoti Gondek

Ward 4 – Sean Chu

Ward 5 – *George Chahal and Preet Baidwan

Ward 6 – *Jeff Davidson and Sean Yost

Ward 7 – *Dean Brawn and Margot Aftergood

Ward 8 – Chris Davis

Ward 9 – Cheryl Link

Ward 10 – Ray Jones (no website)

Ward 11 – *Jeromy Farkus and Linda Johnson

Ward 12 – Shane Keating

Ward 13 – *Diane Colley-Urquhart, Mark Dyrholm, Art Johnson

Ward 14 – Peter Demong

Mayor – *Bill Smith and Andre Chabot

I’ll try to narrow down this list to a single candidate after the Canadian Taxpayer Federation issues their survey of candidates closer to the election. If you have any feedback or anyone I’ve missed, send me at note at danielle@newstalk770.com.

You can find a list of all other candidates here.

The choice is yours!