Winnipeg police arrest man on child porn charges after tip from Swiss police
Robert Glenn Winterburn, 24, was arrested on Monday after Winnipeg police were tipped off by officers in Switzerland.
On June 27 the Winnipeg Police Service Internet Exploitation Unit (ICE) was contacted by the Cantonal Police of Aargau in Switzerland. The Swiss police found an IP address located in Winnipeg during an investigation.
On Monday, police executed a search warrant in the St. James area. A number of electronic devices were seized and a general search of the electronics showed a number of images and a video of child abuse images.
On the same day, police arrested Winterburn and charged him with:
- Imports, distributes, sells or possess the purpose of distribution or sale of any child pornography x 2
- Possession of child pornography
