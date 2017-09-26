Toronto’s Forest Hill neighourhood still without electricity after power outage

Residents living in Toronto’s Forest Hill neighbourhood remain without electricity Tuesday morning following a power outage overnight.

Toronto Hydro said the outage began around 9 p.m. Monday in the area surrounded by Briar Hill Avenue to the north, Eglinton Avenue to the south, Bathurst Street to the west and Latimer Avenue to the east.

Officials initially said the power would be restored around 7 a.m. Tuesday but crews have had trouble locating the source of the outage.

The power outage comes as the city deals with scorching hot temperatures over the past three days.

Toronto Hydro said they hope to solve the issue by mid to late morning.

Forest Hill update: Crews are having issues locating exact location of underground fault. We apologize for the delay. 2/2 — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) September 26, 2017