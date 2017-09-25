Canada
September 25, 2017 8:22 am

Two cars burned in Laval driveway

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

Two cars caught fire in a driveway of a residence in Laval, Monday, September 25, 2017.

Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press
Laval firefighters were called to a two-car fire in the driveway of a residence on des Terrasses Avenue in the Auteuil district, at about 1:45 Monday morning.

According to Laval police spokesperson Evelyne Boudreau, neighbours noticed the blaze in the early morning hours of Monday.

The residence was not damaged by the flames and occupants were allowed back in their home.

Boudreau said investigators will be on the scene Monday morning.

