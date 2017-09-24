Kingstonians soak up the sun as heat warning sweeps Southern Ontario

It may be the first week of fall, but it doesn’t feel like it in Kingston.

With the humidex, temperatures approach 40 C over the weekend and will last several days, according to Environment Canada, who has issued a heat warning across Southern Ontario.

This has prompted to City of Kingston to reopen most splash pads across the “Limestone City” and help Kingstonians keep cool.

“It’s really refreshing in this kind of a heat wave. You need that, especially when you have young kids. It keeps them happy. It keeps us happy,” said Audrey Clement, who visited a splash pad Sunday afternoon.

The sweltering heat at this time of the year has come as a shock to many, but business owners like Ron Duesharm from Scoops Ice Cream couldn’t be happier.

“It’s excellent. Last year, we closed up on the 13th of September. This year, we’ve been here Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays,” said Ron Duesharm.

Public parks were also bustling with action with dozens of kids enjoying the weather.

“I don’t really like snow. I only like hot weather. Because you can do more stuff outside,” said Ava Hoover, a 6-year-old who visited City Park.

Summer’s impromptu comeback isn’t here to stay. Temperatures are expected to cool down and return to seasonal in less than a week.