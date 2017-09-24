Man steals car, crashes onto Halifax military base

A 27-year-old man is facing a slew of charges following a bizarre incident in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police were called to the area of Almon and Gottingen streets shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers say a vehicle went through the intersection at high speed before hitting a fence, going airborne and landing on the CFB Stadacona property.

READ: Halifax police officer charged in May car crash: Police watchdog

Through their investigation, police were able to determine that the vehicle involved in the collision had been stolen prior to the incident.

The vehicle’s owner was allegedly assaulted by someone he knew before his vehicle was stolen in the 6200 block of London Street.

READ MORE: Halifax police release 2 detained in Clayton Park suspicious death investigation

The suspect is facing a number of charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, assault causing bodily harm, choking to overcome, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and impaired driving.

His name has not been released at this time.

He is being held in custody until a scheduled court appearance on Monday.