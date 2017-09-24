RCMP investigate 2 reports of shots fired in Surrey
Surrey RCMP is investigating two incidents of shots fired on Sunday morning.
RCMP said shots were fired at a house in the 14700-block of 30 Ave. just after 5:20 a.m.
Sgt. David MacDonald said they believe the house, which has been empty for a while, was “targeted within the last 24 hours as well.”
Investigators will be on scene throughout the day.
Elsewhere in Surrey, RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 8400-block of 121A Street at 5:10 a.m.
Police have not said whether these incidents are related to Surrey’s ongoing gang conflict.
There have been no reports of injuries connected to either incident.
