September 24, 2017 1:56 pm
Updated: September 24, 2017 1:57 pm

RCMP investigate 2 reports of shots fired in Surrey

Police are investigating two incidents of shots fired in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP is investigating two incidents of shots fired on Sunday morning.

RCMP said shots were fired at a house in the 14700-block of 30 Ave. just after 5:20 a.m.

Sgt. David MacDonald said they believe the house, which has been empty for a while, was “targeted within the last 24 hours as well.”

Investigators will be on scene throughout the day.

Elsewhere in Surrey, RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 8400-block of 121A Street at 5:10 a.m.

Police have not said whether these incidents are related to Surrey’s ongoing gang conflict.

There have been no reports of injuries connected to either incident.

