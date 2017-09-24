Crime
September 24, 2017
Updated: September 24, 2017 1:37 pm

Man in his 20s shot in Regent Park

A late night shooting in Regent Park sends one man to hospital.

Toronto police say one man is seriously hurt after a shooting late Saturday night in Regent Park.

Police say that around 11:30 p.m., they received a number of calls about gunfire at the rear of a building on Gerrard Street East, near Sackville Street, and officers arrived at the scene to find a man in his 20s who had been shot.

According to police, the victim has been listed in stable condition after being rushed to a trauma centre to undergo surgery.

Police say several people were seen running from the area, but no description of any suspects has been given.

