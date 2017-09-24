Man in his 20s shot in Regent Park
Toronto police say one man is seriously hurt after a shooting late Saturday night in Regent Park.
Police say that around 11:30 p.m., they received a number of calls about gunfire at the rear of a building on Gerrard Street East, near Sackville Street, and officers arrived at the scene to find a man in his 20s who had been shot.
According to police, the victim has been listed in stable condition after being rushed to a trauma centre to undergo surgery.
Police say several people were seen running from the area, but no description of any suspects has been given.
