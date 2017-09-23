SkyTrain service restored at Surrey Central Station after fire at local hockey shop
Service has been restored at the Surrey Central SkyTrain after the station was closed due to a nearby three-alarm fire.
The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. at The Hockey Shop, a popular sporting goods store located across the street from the station.
Thick smoke blowing from the fire into the station forced TransLink to close the facility to the public while fire crews battled the flames.
Around 2 p.m. a TransLink spokesperson said Surrey Fire and Rescue Services had released the scene, and that trains were again making regular stops at the station.
There is no word yet on the cause of the fire or whether there are any injuries.
