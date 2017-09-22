2 facing human trafficking charges after Alberta RCMP investigation

A man and woman are facing human trafficking charges after an investigation bu the RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime division in Calgary.

RCMP said investigators executed a search warrant in Conrich, Alta., on Wednesday after the Strathmore RCMP received a complaint from someone identifying themselves as the victim.

“The victim had come to Canada as a temporary foreign worker and alleged a permanent work permit had been promised,” RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters said Friday.

“Instead, the victim’s passport was taken and the person was financially exploited.”

Mohammed Sayeed Shukur Ubeydullah, 32, and Amandeep Haur Heer, 29, have been charged with human trafficking, receiving material benefit from human trafficking and withholding or destroying documents related to human trafficking.

The two have been released on a recognizance and are both scheduled to appear in Strathmore provincial court on Oct. 17.

“The exploitation and trafficking of persons is a priority for the RCMP,” Insp. K.C.A. (Allan) Lai said in a release.

“We want to stop the exploitation of vulnerable people and encourage anyone that feels they have been a victim of this type of offence to contact their local police service and/or CrimeStoppers.”