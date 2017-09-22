Man exposed himself in front of Toronto daycare: police

TORONTO – Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly exposed himself in front of a Toronto building that housed a daycare on the main level.

It’s alleged the man stood, with his pants down, in front of the building before fleeing the area.

Investigators say the incident occurred on Sept. 15 around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Bathurst Street South and Finch Avenue West.

Police could not say if children were in the daycare at the time.

The man is described as 40 to 50 years old, 6-1, about 300 pounds with brown wavy receding hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).