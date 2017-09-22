2 charged in Lethbridge drug bust involving prescription narcotics

A man and woman are facing charges after a downtown drug bust.

On Sept. 21, members of the Downtown Policing Unit arrested a man near Galt Gardens, after witnessing multiple drug transactions.

Norman Boyd Black Plume, 49, of Lethbridge, was found in possession of prescription narcotics (Percocet) and cash.

He faces charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Police also arrested two female suspects along the 300 block of 5 Street South.

One of the women, 34-year old Candace Marie White Man Left, of the Blood Reserve, was found to have fentanyl pills, prescription pills (Temazapam) and cash.

White Man Left faces two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of the proceeds of crime and one count of resisting a peace officer.

The second female was released without charges.

Lethbridge police did not provide a dollar value for the drugs or cash seized in the investigation.