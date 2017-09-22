Bill Kelly: Insensitive leaders? We’ve been down this road before

It’s fascinating to see the tactics being used by both sides in the debate about the Trudeau government’s tax reform package.

Those who support the deal say that the concerns from small business are overblown; only a small percentage of businesses would be adversely affected.

Of course, if you are one of the businesses that take a hit, it is a big deal for you.

The anti-reform group has taken to personal attacks against Justin Trudeau and Bill Morneau, characterizing them as rich guys who are insensitive to everyday Canadians.

Interestingly, that’s the same rhetoric that was used against Brian Mulroney and his finance minister, Michael Wilson, when they attempted to institute the equally controversial goods and services tax, back in the day.

And, just like the current government backbench MPs, many of Mulroney’s caucus were concerned with their boss’s perceived arrogance and insensitivity as they forged ahead with their controversial tax plan.

Is there a political lesson to be learned from this?

Maybe.

Mulroney won the battle, the GST — or its offspring the HST — are still with us, but he lost the war; the wave of discontent didn’t go away and the Conservatives were decimated in a subsequent election.

No wonder those backbench MPs are nnervous!