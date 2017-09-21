Kinder Morgan to host public info session for Burnaby residents

Kinder Morgan is hosting a public information session Thursday night to explain to Burnaby residents what the $7.4-billion Trans Mountain project means for them.

During a press conference earlier on Thursday the energy infrastructure company said the section of the project between Langley and Burnaby is the most difficult.

The company also said there is a five kilometre stretch from North Road to the Burnaby terminal that will cause some disruptions to locals.

Vice-president of operations Michael Davies said shovels haven’t hit the ground yet, but expects all of the deadlines to be met.

Meanwhile, director of marine development Bikram Kanjilal said the project brings no new environmental risks – it just raises the probability of an oil spill.

The number of tankers navigating through Southern B.C. would increase six-fold.

Premier John Horgan has criticized the project and the NDP has hired a former Supreme Court Justice to help them with a legal battle against the pipeline.

Kinder Morgan says it expects all of its construction plans to be on time, with TransMountain being in service by December 2019.