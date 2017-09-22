Peterborough’s Canadian Canoe Museum needs $65M in order to be complete by 2021

Phase one of the design stage for Peterborough’s new Canadian Canoe Museum was revealed on Thursday during a progress update.

Organizers hope to complete the project next to the Peterborough Liftlock by 2021, but in order to do so, they require a lot of money. They have currently raised $10.4 million out of their goal of $65 million, and they are optimistic they will fund-raise the rest.

“The total number from the government is $29 million, the provincial government has already stepped up and committed to $9 million and the federal government has contributed $1.4 million,” said Board Chair of the Canadian Canoe Museum, John Ronson.

READ MORE: Smart technology ahead of Canadian Canoe Museum move

They are also requesting a $1 million contribution from Peterborough County and $4 million from the City of Peterborough. Neither has made a decision yet on financial support.

“It’s the largest collection of paddled watercraft in the world and we’re going to give it a proper home, here in Peterborough Ontario,” said Ronson.

And size matters to the new facility. Organizers say it will be comparable to the square footage of four NHL hockey rinks. Additional space will be set aside for conventions and receptions for up to 500 people along with educational and canoe building rooms.

READ MORE: The Canadian Canoe Museum is looking for input

“I’m also really excited about the potential for on-water activities,” said General Manager of The Canadian Canoe Museum, Carolyn Hyslop. “The intention is to keep developing more programs on the water so that we can get our visitors into canoes, into kayaks.”

During the planning stages, managers say a challenge is balancing the needs and wants for the facility without losing focus on the goal since the plan was launched in 2010.

“Just going back and what remembering what it is, why are we doing this, and are we meeting our goals as our mission and our vision,” said Hyslop.

Organizers hope to break ground by late next year or early 2019.

A public information meeting will be held at the Canadian Canoe Museum on October 5 at 6:30 p.m. to show the public the new plans, and answer any questions.