Young child dies after being found in hot car in west-end Toronto

Toronto police say a young child has died after being found in a hot car in Toronto’s west end.

Emergency officials said they were called to an apartment building near Mill Road and Burnhamthorpe Road East after 1 p.m. after receiving reports the child was left in a car for a period of time.

The child was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Mill Rd + Burnhamthorpe Rd

-Police have 1 person in custody

-Investigation on-going

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) September 21, 2017

An apartment resident who was outside at the time of the incident told Global News the building’s superintendent broke the car’s window to get access to the child.

She added the superintendent then removed the child from the car, who was strapped into a car seat.

Toronto police said a person is in custody.

Environment Canada said the temperature in Toronto at 1 p.m. was 26 C, or 31 C factoring in the humidex.

More to come.