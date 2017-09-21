Dutch Second World War survivor visits Kingston to give back to Canadians that helped

A Dutch woman visited Kingston this week to bestow a personal piece of history to the Military Communications & Electronics Museum.

When the Netherlands were liberated by Canadian Forces during the Second World War, Liesbeth Langford was a young girl.

But she has never forgotten the kindness extended to her family by the Canadian Signals Regiment when soldiers fed them until rations arrived.

Langford was even made an honourary captain of the regiment and received official insignia from the unit, which her mother sewed onto a jacket.

Instead of passing the keepsake on to her children, Langford decided it would be better off on display, a symbol of Canada’s mark on the world.

"My children would really look after it, but it was just be in a drawer and I thought that is a shame. This jacket tells such a fantastic story that should keep on being told".

At 80 years of age, Langford continues to appreciate what happened to her and her family in the village of Apeldoorn so many years ago.

“A very big thank you to Canada, not just from me but from my parents and for my country of birth.”

Langford currently lives in the north of England and was also the guest of honour at a reception in Kingston during her visit.