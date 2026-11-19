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Canada’s defence department can’t say how long it will take to reverse a serious shortfall in the country’s stockpile of military ammunition.

For years, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have warned that they would run out of ammunition within days of a shooting war breaking out. But despite the Liberal government’s commitment of $9.2 billion to replenish the CAF’s strategic ammunition stockpile in 2024, the Department of National Defence’s top public servant can’t say how long it will take to re-supply.

The problem, according to DND Deputy Minister Christiane Fox, is twofold: wars in Ukraine and Iran contributing to a shortage of ammunition on the market, and significant timelines in building up Canada’s domestic industrial capacity — even with a recent influx of money from the federal government.

“We want to fill our gaps as quickly as we possibly can, but timelines are difficult to predict at this moment in time when you’ve got a Middle Eastern conflict where there’s been a lot of ammunition used in Iran, you’ve got a lot of Western countries providing ammunition to Ukraine,” Fox told a House of Commons committee Thursday.

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“And we are looking at accelerating (domestic) production to be able to meet that global need.”

1:43 Canada’s auditor general report: Military failing at how it handles ammunition

Fox and senior officials from the CAF testified Thursday that they were making progress on the file after Auditor General Karen Hogan’s office reported serious issues not only with the stockpiles, but how the federal government both procures and keeps track of ammunition.

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Hogan’s office estimated it will take several years to bring the CAF’s ammunition stockpiles up to where they should be. In a report released last month, Hogan’s office also flagged a flawed inventory management system and problems with DND’s data analysis that made it difficult to say how much ammunition they actually have, or how much more they need.

Hogan’s report suggested the current pace for new ammunition contracts was insufficient to meet the CAF’s demand.

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“National Defence lacked reliable inventory information, and a comprehensive assessment of its ammunition needs. We also found that significant gaps remained in its strategic stockpile,” Hogan told MPs Thursday.

“For more than 20 years, our financial audits have identified problems with National Defence’s inventory records, including those for ammunition.”

Asked why problems that have been repeatedly identified for more than two decades persist, Fox said “hard choices” have been made over the years about where the department spends scarce resources.

“Unfortunately ammunition data management systems were not necessarily funded or invested in over time,” Fox said.

Fox said the department is currently working on a single data management system that will give the department and the CAF a better understanding on both what it has and what it needs, and will boost Canada’s overall defence logistics.

The new system is expected to begin rolling out this month, and be fully implemented by March of 2027, Fox added.