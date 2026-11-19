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Plans to expand Kelowna’s Apple Bowl stadium are moving forward following a public hearing Tuesday, despite concerns from nearby residents about parking and disruptions during major events.

The proposed expansion will increase spectator capacity to 5,000 seats, more than doubling the stadium’s current capacity.

But residents say the neighbourhood is already feeling the pressure.

“We experienced major disruptions during the CFL game this year,” one resident told council.

Others described problems during this summer’s Touchdown Kelowna events, including blocked driveways and spectators entering private properties.

“People couldn’t access their driveways,” another area resident said.

One speaker described what they say were serious intrusions into their neighbourhood.

“We had intoxicated people walking through our neighborhood, some of which were urinating in our backyards,’ said the resident. “These are serious intrusions into people’s homes.”

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Residents urged council to reject the development permit and parking variance, which reduces the required number of parking stalls by more than half.

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Coun. Les Bellamy was the only councillor to vote against the proposal, pointing to concerns about the city’s parking strategy.

“I do have concerns around the parking strategy and part of that was that we’re moving forward with this application without signed contracts for the parking program,” Bellamy said.

He also questioned how the stadium could accommodate a significant increase in spectators without adding parking on site.

“What we’re looking at right now is a 170 per cent increase to the seating capacity of the stadium with zero additional parking on site,” Bellamy said.

1:41 City of Kelowna to spend $25 million on Apple Bowl

Bellamy said he supports revitalizing the Apple Bowl but believes agreements with third-party property owners for off-site parking should have been secured first.

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“It’s a little bit of a chicken-and-egg scenario, so my question is, if those don’t come to fruition, what is the back-up plan?” he asked.

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas, however, is confident an adequate parking strategy can be developed, including arrangements with nearby businesses to use their parking lots during evenings and weekends.

“If they, those those individuals have the opportunity of looking at creating revenue from parking stalls that would be otherwise empty at that point in time, I believe those negotiations should end up to be pretty positive,” Dyas said.

The city says it may also consider residential parking permits to help ensure people living in the neighbourhood aren’t left competing with eventgoers for parking.