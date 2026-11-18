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Toronto police say 21 people have been arrested and 112 charges laid in a major organized crime investigation involving the GTA towing industry.

The investigation, dubbed Project Swords, also disrupted an alleged conspiracy to kill two people connected to the industry, Insp. Steve Matthews said Wednesday.

Three people now face conspiracy to commit murder charges.

Police also suspended a towing contract with one of the companies linked to the investigation and are using temporary providers while beginning a longer-term procurement process.

“This investigation has significantly disrupted an organized criminal network that we allege was responsible for serious criminal activity in our communities,” he said.

Project Swords is connected to an earlier police operation called Project Yankee, which led to the arrest of 20 people and 111 charges, including 52 counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

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Project Swords began in September 2025 when Project Yankee wrapped up.

Together, the two investigations targeted what police alleged were the largest competing factions operating within the GTA towing industry.

1:40 20 arrested, over 100 charges laid in GTA tow truck violence investigation

While Project Yankee focused on a criminal faction known as “The Union,” Project Swords targeted an opposing organization investigators allege was led by a 43-year-old Whitby, Ont., man.

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Arrests and charges were also laid in connection with firearms trafficking, an organized auto theft operation, arson investigations, fraudulent physiotherapy clinics, stock fraud offences, and breach of trust allegations involving a correctional employee.

Investigators also identified alleged links between the Whitby, Ont., man and several businesses operating within the GTA, including Williams Towing and Bob’s Towing.

Police allege that despite the businesses and associated properties being registered in the names of other individuals, the suspect exercised control over their operations and finances.

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Williams Towing provided contracted towing services within Divisions 41, 42, 43 and 55, police said. Temporary providers are being contracted while police conduct a long-term procurement process.

Chief Supt. Joe Matthews said a “very small percentage” of tow truck operators are involved in the criminal underworld.

“Through this investigation, it was determined that this individual was leading a certain faction of tow trucks and tow operations in the GTA,” he said.

“As previously mentioned, his arrest will be a significant impact to the violence, arsons and all of the criminal activity in Scarborough.”

Manoharan Subramaniam is facing two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, assault, threatening bodily harm and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Twenty other people face a range of charges including weapons trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking, careless storage of a firearm and altering, removing or obliterating a vehicle identification number.

The allegations have not been proven in court.