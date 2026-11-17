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Snuneymuxw First Nation and Nanaimo Forest Products Limited have signed an agreement to strengthen their relationship and create new economic opportunities in the Nanaimo area.

The agreement involves Nanaimo Forest Products, which operates Harmac Pacific and has been operating in the Nation’s territory for more than 75 years.

“What we are signing here today is much more than an agreement on paper,” Mike Crucil, with Nanaimo Forest Products Ltd., said.

Nanaimo-Lantzville MLA George Anderson also welcomed the agreement, saying it demonstrated what could be achieved through partnerships based on “respect, trust and shared commitment to the future.”

1:53 DRIPA repeal a ‘declaration of war’: UBCIC

B.C.’s Premier-designate, Lorne Doerkson, applauded the new partnership, saying it is amazing to see the collaboration.

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But the announcement comes as relations between the province and some First Nations leaders are under strain.

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After the provincial election, the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs warned against ripping up B.C.’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) and instead urged using it as a framework for reconciliation.

On the campaign trail, the BC Conservatives repeatedly said that repealing DRIPA was a top priority.

Now that they are forming a majority government, First Nations warned it can’t happen.

“We’re not going to stand idly by while the government-elect does, in fact, rip it up,” Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs, said.