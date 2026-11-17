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The TTC says it’s “unwavering” in creating a safe workplace amid a report of a conduct investigation into its CEO.

While the transit agency hasn’t directly confirmed a probe into Mandeep Lali, the TTC told Global News any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously.

Toronto Today reported Nov. 13 that Lali, a former New York City transit executive, is being investigated by the TTC board of directors for his alleged treatment of subordinates.

Lali became TTC CEO in July 2025, replacing Rick Leary, who resigned over misconduct allegations that he denied.

“The TTC and its CEO are unwavering in their commitment to a safe, respectful and inclusive workplace, where all employees are valued, supported and treated with dignity. Our people are our greatest strength and central to everything we do. Any allegations that run contrary to that are taken seriously,” the agency told Global News.

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“The CEO is directly accountable to the Board and there are strict policies and procedures governing the conduct of the CEO. The TTC and the CEO cannot comment on confidential personnel matters, especially those that may fall under the exclusive purview of the Board.”

2:26 Rick Leary announces he’s leaving post as head of TTC

ATU Local 113, the union representing TTC workers, told Global News it expects a thorough, fair and impartial investigation.

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The TTC introduced a policy in January 2025 to address complaints about a CEO’s conduct following the allegations against Leary. That policy allows for an independent external probe.

“We hope that due process will be followed. The union has no further comments on the complaints while this investigation is ongoing,” the union said in a statement.

“We urge the TTC Board to act swiftly and to show transparency and accountability throughout this process.”