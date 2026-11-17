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Part of a bridge connecting Russia to the occupied Crimean Peninsula collapsed Tuesday after Russian officials said damage caused by an earlier phase of a Ukrainian operation targeting the vital transit artery was ‘minor.’

Ukrainian drones and missiles hit the Kerch Bridge overnight in a second-wave attack on the structure, damaging an arch and destroying a span of road, according to the Ukrainian General Staff, the country’s military command.

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“For years, Russia built the myth of a “forever Russian” Crimea around this bridge, and now that very structure lies partly in the water,” its statement read.

“The roadway is out of action: no vehicle can cross it. The railway section is still standing, but now with a damaged arch,” it continued.

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Russia’s Investigative Committee said that the bridge was attacked by drones and sustained damage but didn’t elaborate, the Associated Press reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the operation “unprecedented,” and said it had resulted from culminating preparatory strikes over a seven-stage operation.

“Our soldiers gradually destroyed air defence systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment, and other designated objects on the way to the final goal,” he wrote in a Telegram post.

Moscow’s forces, meanwhile, fired ballistic missiles and drones at Kyiv, hitting two of the Ukrainian capital’s main bridges and killing at least two people.

The Kerch Bridge is a vital link in transporting fuel, ammunition, equipment, personnel, and civilian supplies from Russia to Crimea and in supporting troops stationed on the front line of the conflict. It also carries supplies to Crimean cities such as Sevastopol, Simferopol and Yalta and has come to symbolize Russia’s illegal annexation of the peninsula in 2014.

View image in full screen This combination of pictures, created on November 17, 2026, shows (bottom) a grab taken from a video released on November 17, 2026 by the Ukrainian Security Service showing the damage after a strike on the Crimean bridge (Kerch Bridge) and (top) a view of the bridge taken on October 14, 2022. Getty Images

Zelenskyy said it was struck with a combination of drones and missiles, and that it served to remind Russia that “war will always return to where it began.”

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Earlier this year, Ukrainian forces downed the Chonhar and Henichesk bridges, two strategic crossings linking Crimea to southern Ukraine.

“The occupiers are left with fewer and fewer land routes to Crimea,” the General Staff’s statement said.

On Monday, Russian authorities said a strike on the bridge caused only minor damage and that its road remained operational with single-lane traffic.

“We have already gathered together the resources, designers, and builders for repair work. We are sorting out logistics issues with the regional leadership,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin wrote on Telegram.

The bridge has been attacked by Ukraine several times since Putin sent Russian forces into Ukraine in February 2022. A truck bomb in October that year killed four people and limited the bridge’s capacity for several months.

The escalations come as Russia and Ukraine await a date for the next round of U.S.-mediated talks aimed at ending the war.

U.S. President Donald Trump says he plans to talk about the war in Ukraine during his highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in China this week.

— with files from the Associated Press