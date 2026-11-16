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World

Ukraine strikes bridge connecting Russia to Crimea, causing ‘minor’ damage

By Felix Light Reuters
Posted November 16, 2026 1:21 pm
2 min read
FILE: Cargo ships and car ferries cross the Kerch Strait as the Crimea bridge is seen behind as Russia-Ukraine war continues in Crimea on July 25, 2023. View image in full screen
FILE: Cargo ships and car ferries cross the Kerch Strait as the Crimea bridge is seen behind as Russia-Ukraine war continues in Crimea on July 25, 2023. Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
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Ukrainian drones struck a bridge over the Kerch Strait linking Russia and Crimea overnight on Monday, but damage was minor, and repairs would be quick, Russian officials said.

Officials in Crimea, a peninsula jutting into the Black Sea annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, said a single lane of traffic on the bridge had resumed by mid-evening, roughly 17 hours after it was closed.

Click to play video: 'U.S. suggests Ukraine cede territory to Russia in exchange for NATO membership'
U.S. suggests Ukraine cede territory to Russia in exchange for NATO membership
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Road traffic was allowed through by alternating directions while trains were operating normally, they said.

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“We have already gathered together the resources, designers, and builders for repair work. We are sorting out logistics issues with the regional leadership,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin wrote on Telegram.

“We will organize all the work the way it needs to be done. As I said, we have the experience.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had earlier described damage to the bridge as minor.

The 19-km (12-mile) Crimea Bridge is the only direct link between the transport networks of Russia and Crimea.

It has in the past been a key supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine and is widely viewed as one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s signature infrastructure projects.

It consists of a separate roadway and railway, both supported by concrete stilts, which give way to a wider span held by steel arches at the point where ships pass between the Black Sea and the smaller Azov Sea.

The bridge has been attacked by Ukraine several times since Putin sent Russian forces into Ukraine in February 2022. A truck bomb in October 2022 killed four people and limited the bridge’s capacity for several months.

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The overnight strike followed an intensification of Russian attacks in the past few months on bridges in Ukraine, including in the capital Kyiv.

Few countries have recognized Crimea as part of the Russian Federation but the Kremlin has said the question has been closed “forever.”

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