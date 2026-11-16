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Long-time Maritime media personality and former Global News reporter, Todd Veinotte, died Monday at the age of 57, following a battle with Parkinson’s disease.

His wife, Kelly Gillis Arsenault Veinotte, confirmed his passing in a social media post.

“Todd and I found each other later in life, and from the beginning, there was something so special about us,” she wrote in a tribute to her late husband.

“We may not have had decades together, but the love, laughter, adventures and memories we packed into our time together could have filled a lifetime.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "We may not have had decades together, but the love, laughter, adventures and memories we packed into our time together could have filled a lifetime."

Veinotte was a veteran journalist and broadcaster with more than 30 years of experience in television, radio, and podcasting.

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He joined Global News in 2018 as a videojournalist and was based in Saint John, N.B.

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Veinotte was a familiar voice to Maritimers as the host of The Todd Veinotte Show. He later hosted a twice-weekly podcast.

In recent years, he spoke about his Parkinson’s diagnosis and adjusting to the “new reality.”

Parkinson’s is a disorder of the central nervous system that mainly affects one’s motor functions. The condition causes gradual damage to parts of a person’s brain, resulting in numerous symptoms, including tremors, slow movement, and stiff and inflexible muscles.

More than 120,000 people in Canada live with Parkinson’s, according to Parkinson Canada.

While there is currently no cure, medications can help manage symptoms and treatments such as physiotherapy, speech therapy and exercise can play a vital role in improving quality of life, according to the organization.

Arsenault Veinotte said Parkinson’s disease is cruel and it slowly took so much from a man who had so much life left to live.

But, she added she was incredibly grateful for the time they had, saying it was a privilege to be his wife.

“Parkinson’s never took away the man I fell in love with,” she wrote in her post. “His humour, his intelligence, his love of music, his stubbornness, and that wonderful ability to make me laugh when I least expected it.

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“I don’t want our story to be remembered for how it ended. I want it to be remembered for how beautifully we lived it.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "I don't want our story to be remembered for how it ended. I want it to be remembered for how beautifully we lived it."

Funeral details for Veinotte have not yet been released.

With a file from Katie Scott, Global News