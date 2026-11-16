Tanker’s steering failed before New Orleans cruise ship crash, officials say

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A tanker’s steering system failed and kept its rudder in a position that sent it crashing into a cruise ship docked in New Orleans, U.S. government safety officials said Sunday.

Investigators have downloaded over nine hours of data from the tanker’s voyage data recorder (VDR) and began analyzing information including engine performance, vessel speed, bridge audio and more, according to National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigator-in-charge Bart Barnum.

During a news conference on Sunday, NTSB member John DeLeeuw shared the preliminary findings on what caused Friday’s crash of the Atlantic Asphalt tanker into the American Heritage cruise ship, which sent passengers, crew and two police officers plunging into the Mississippi River.

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“The riverboat capsized in about 22 minutes. At about 11 a.m. on the day of the casualty, the tank vessel Atlantic Asphalt with a crew of 19 and one local pilot got under way from the lower nine mile point anchorage at mile 83 on the lower Mississippi River,” DeLeeuw said.

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“The vessel was scheduled to transit upbound to an oil facility in Reserve, Louisiana. On that same morning, the passenger vessel American Heritage arrived at the Thalia Street Wharf in New Orleans, Louisiana.”

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At the time of the crash, the American Heritage cruise ship had 140 passengers and 50 crew members for a total of 190 personnel on board, according to DeLeeuw.

“Our investigations are not criminal in nature and we do not assign blame or liability. We are investigating the personnel involved, the ships involved, and the environment at the time,” DeLeeuw said.

“I also want to mention that we don’t just investigate the things that went wrong. We are also going to investigate the things that went right. There were a number of reasons of why there were no fatalities, and so we are going to take that as part of our investigation,” he added.

NTSB officials said that it’s not yet clear what caused the steering failure.

“It could be many different things,” Barnum said. “That is something that we’re investigating very closely.”

The tanker’s steering problem caused its rudder to remain in a starboard position, to the right, which sent the tanker veering toward the east bank of the river, where it hit the cruise ship two minutes after the rudder became stuck, according to Barnum.

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“As the ship approached the east bank, the VDR recorded audio sounds consistent with the following: the ship’s whistle, warnings and requests for assistance broadcasted over the vessel’s marine radio, commands to deploy the vessel’s anchors and emergency ship handling orders. At about 12:28 p.m., the Atlantic Asphalt collided with the passenger vessel American Heritage,” Barnum said.

Barnum said that further review and analysis of the VDR data and other electronic evidence recovered from the scene is still ongoing.

DeLeeuw urged people with photos or video of the crash to submit them to the NTSB to help with its investigation, which is expected to result in a preliminary report within 30 days.

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Officials said 32 people were taken to the hospital, including the two police officers who were thrown into the river when the boat rolled, but none of the injuries were critical. As of Sunday, six people remained hospitalized, the city of New Orleans said in a statement.

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The city of New Orleans said that 50 hotel rooms remain occupied by passengers at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside.

“The City is also coordinating directly with the cruise line to ensure all impacted passengers and crew members can safely return home, whether traveling by personal vehicle, airplane or Amtrak train,” the statement added.

Just hours after the crash, the Board of Commissioners of the Port of New Orleans filed a federal lawsuit saying that the tanker caused at least $1 million in damage to its terminal. A judge issued a warrant Friday giving federal officials control of the ship for now.

—With files from The Associated Press