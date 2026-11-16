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Entertainment

2027 Grammy Awards nominations: Raye, Rosalía lead list of music contenders

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted November 16, 2026 9:52 am
7 min read
(L-R:) Raye performs onstage during The 2026 Mercury Prize at the Utilita Arena on October 22, 2026 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England and Rosalía performs onstage at the 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards held at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 12, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. View image in full screen
(L-R:) Raye performs onstage during The 2026 Mercury Prize at the Utilita Arena on October 22, 2026 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England and Rosalía performs onstage at the 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards held at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 12, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. JMEnternational for the Mercury Prize via Getty Images/Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images
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The list of nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards has been revealed, and British singer-songwriter Raye is leading the pack.

Raye is up for 11 awards at February’s ceremony: record, song and album of the year — the first time she’s been nominated in those categories — as well as songwriter of the year non-classical, a variety of pop categories and music video.

Her 11 nods also mean she has tied Beyoncé’s record at the 2025 Grammys for the most nominations in a single year by a female artist.

Click to play video: 'Bad Bunny wins Album of the Year, denounces ICE in Grammys speech'
Bad Bunny wins Album of the Year, denounces ICE in Grammys speech

Raye has received 15 Grammy nominations across her career but has never won one.

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Beyoncé continues her reign as the most-nominated artist in Grammy history after scoring her 100th nod for Morning Dew (Donk) in the R&B solo performance category.

Other top nominees include Spanish singer Rosalía, who follows Raye with nine nominations. She’s a first-time nominee in all the categories she’s up for, including,  record, song and album of the year as well as pop solo performance, alternative music performance, alternative music album, Latin song, global music performance and music video.

Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers and Ella Langley follow behind Rosalía with seven nods each. Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and 2026’s best new artist winner Olivia Dean have six nominations each.

The record of the year category is made up of Dean’s Man I Need, Langley’s Choosin’ Texas, Mars’ I Just Might, Raye’s Where Is My Husband!, Rodrigo’s The Cure, Rosalía’s Berghain featuring Björk and Yves Tumor, Taylor Swift’s The Fate of Ophelia and Tame Impala and Jennie’s Dracula.

Only recordings commercially released in the U.S. between Aug. 31, 2025, and Aug. 28, 2026, were eligible for nominations.

There are a number of other first-time nominees this year, including Geese, Tinashe, Slayyyter and Canadian rock duo Angine de Poitrine, who are nominated for four awards including best new artist.

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Click to play video: 'Grammys 2026: Fashion highlights from the red carpet'
Grammys 2026: Fashion highlights from the red carpet

This year’s nominees were announced during a video livestream with a host of talent, including Dean, Kehlani, Pharrell Williams, Ziggy Marley, YUNGBLUD, Carley Pearce and more.

The Grammy Awards made a change this year by including five new categories including best Asian pop music performance, best Latin song, best traditional pop vocal performance, best R&B collaboration or duo/group performance and best traditional folk album.

The 2027 Grammys will be held Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Find a list of the nominees in the major categories below.

Album of the Year nominees

Lost Weekend, Phoebe Bridgers
The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean
Dandelion, Ella Langley
The Romantic, Bruno Mars
THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE., RAYE
you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, Olivia Rodrigo
LUX (Complete Works), ROSALÍA
The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift

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Record of the Year nominees

Man I Need, Olivia Dean
Choosin’ Texas, Ella Langley
I Just Might, Bruno Mars
WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!, RAYE
the cure, Olivia Rodrigo
Berghain, ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor
The Fate of Ophelia, Taylor Swift
Dracula, Tame Impala with JENNIE

Song of the Year nominees

Berghain, ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor
Choosin’ Texas, Ella Langley
the cure, Olivia Rodrigo
hate that i made you love me, Ariana Grande
I Knew It, I Knew You, Taylor Swift
Man I Need, Olivia Dean
Risk It All, Bruno Mars
WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!, RAYE

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Best Music Video nominees

Lost Boys, Phoebe Bridgers
STORM, GENER8ION, Yung Lean
hate that i made you love me, Ariana Grande
Click Clack Symphony., RAYE feautring Hans Zimmer
Berghain, ROSALÍA featuring Björk and Yves Tumor

Best Pop Solo Performance nominees

Man I Need, Olivia Dean
Risk It All, Bruno Mars
WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!, RAYE
the cure, Olivia Rodrigo
Sauvignon Blanc, ROSALÍA

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Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nominees

RUNWAY, Lady Gaga, Doechii
Bring Your Love, Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter
Click Clack Symphony., RAYE featuring Hans Zimmer
The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter
Dracula, Tame Impala with JENNIE

Best Pop Vocal Album nominees

The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean
petal, Ariana Grande
The Romantic, Bruno Mars
THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE., RAYE
you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, Olivia Rodrigo

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Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance nominees

A Couple Minutes, Olivia Dean
For Good, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande
Madwoman, Laufey
I Hate The Way I Look Today., RAYE
all that’s left, Nicole Zuraitis Featuring Gilad Hekselman

Best New Artist nominees

Angine de Poitrine
Geese
Ella Langley
Slayyyter
SIENNA SPIRO
Don Toliver
Remi Wolf
The Womack Sisters

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Best Rap Performance nominees

Good Flirts, Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd
ErrTime, Cardi B
Run It Back!!, De La Soul featuring Nas
LET ‘EM KNOW, T.I.
Body, Don Toliver

Best Melodic Rap Performance nominees

This Woman, Busta Rhymes & J Dilla featuring D’Angelo
Safe, Cardi B featuring Kehlani
girl, get up, Doechii featuring DZA
E85, Don Toliver
Watching Us, Wale featuring Leon Thomas

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Best Rap Song nominees

E85, Don Toliver
ErrTime, Cardi B
girl, get up, Doechii featuring SZA
LET ‘EM KNOW, T.I.
Spend Dat, Yung Miami

Best Rap Album nominees

DILLAGENCE II, Busta Rhymes & J Dilla
AM I THE DRAMA?, Cardi B
God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops, Rapsody
OCTANE, Don Toliver
everything is a lot., Wale
BULLY – DELUXE, Kanye West (Ye)

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Best R&B Solo Performance nominees

Morning Dew (Donk), Beyoncé
Out The Window, Kehlani
Let Me, Victoria Monét
Pressha, Jill Scott
What You Need, Tems

Best Traditional R&B Performance nominees

I Found Myself, Durand Bernarr
Can’t Let Go, Lalah Hathaway
Beautiful People, Jill Scott
If I Let You, The Womack Sisters
My Muse, Leon Thomas

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Best R&B Song nominees

Let Me, Victoria Monét
My Muse, Leon Thomas
Out The Window, Kehlani
Pressha, Jill Scott
What You Need, Tems

Best R&B Album nominees

BROWN (The Chocolate Edition), Chris Brown
When The City Sleeps, Alex Isley
Kehlani, Kehlani
Saturday Night, PJ Morton
To Whom This May Concern, Jill Scott

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Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance nominees

Fallin’, Chris Brown, Leon Thomas
47th Street, Lalah Hathaway, J. Ivy
Sweet Nuthins, Kehlani, Leon Thomas
Mess, PJ Morton, Keyon Harrold
To B Honest, Jill Scott, J.I.D

Best Dance Pop Recording nominees

Blue Moon, Zara Larsson
Danceteria, Madonna
Life Boat., RAYE
Dance…., Slayyyter
Too Easy, Tinashe

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Best Dance/Electionic Recording nominees

Lights Burn Dimmer, Fred again.., Jamie T
I Feel So Free, Madonna
Crank, Slayyyter
My Old Ways, Tame Impala
Melatonin, Tinashe
Music, Underscores

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album nominees

CONFESSIONS II, Madonna
Sexistential, Robyn
SOMA, Skrillex
WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA, Slayyyter
Deadbeat, Tame Impala

Best Rock Album nominees

Vol.II, Angine de Poitrine
Your Favorite Toy, Foo Fighters
The Wow! Signal, Muse
Foreign Tongues, The Rolling Stones
Frozen Charlotte, Jack White

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Best Rock Song nominees

In The Stars, The Rolling Stones
Lost Boys, Phoebe Bridgers
My Only Angel, Aerosmith, YUNGBLUD
Streets of Minneapolis – Radio Mix, Bruce Springsteen
Trinidad, Geese
What’s wrong with me, Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith
Your Favorite Toy, Foo Fighters

Best Rock Performance nominees

Sarniezz, Angine de Poitrine
Lost Boys, Phoebe Bridgers
Trinidad, Geese
What’s wrong with me, Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith
In The Stars, The Rolling Stones

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Best Metal Performance nominees

The Edge of Perfection, Anthrax
Hive Mind, Knocked Loose featuring Denzel Cury
Your Ghost Again, Mastodon
Let There Be Shred, Megadeth
End of You, Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante

Best Alternative Music Album nominees

I Must Be Dreaming, Alabama Shakes
Lost Weekend, Phoebe Bridgers
Music, Fashion, Film, Charli xcx
Getting Killed, Geese
The Mountain, Gorillaz
LUX (Complete Works), ROSALÍA

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Best Country Song nominees

Beautiful Things, Megan Moroney
Choosin’ Texas, Ella Langley
Dry Spell, Kacey Musgraves
Hardwired, Stephen Wilson Jr.
Phone, Keys, Wallet, Lainey Wilson, John Mayer

Best Contemporary Country Album nominees

Mount Pleasant, Kelsea Ballerini
Cherry Valley, Carter Faith
Dandelion, Ella Langley
Cloud 9, Megan Moroney
Middle of Nowhere, Kacey Musgraves

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Best Country Solo Performance nominees

The Whole World, Vince Gill
Choosin’ Texas, Ella Langley
Dry Spell, Kacey Musgraves
Can’t Sit Still, Lainey Wilson
Gary, Stephen Wilson Jr.

Best Traditional Country Album nominees

Clovis, Charley Crockett
50 Years From Home: Down At The Borderline, Vince Gill
Banks Of The Trinity, Cody Johnson
Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle, Willie Nelson
Once Upon a Second Time Around, Charlie Worsham

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Best Asian Pop Music Performance nominees

Sunset Kiss, BABYMETAL, Polyphia
Unang Kilig, BINI
BANG BANG, IVE
404 (New Era), KiiiKiii
YES, LiSA
VISA, SB19

Best Latin Song nominees

Ahí, KAROL G, Drake
¿Cómo se ama?, Jorge Drexler
Hasta Jesús Tuvo un Mal Día, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Sting
La Perla, ROSALÍA, Yahritza Y Su Esencia
Niño, Milo J

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Best Traditional Folk Album nominees

The Fiddle and the Drum, Renée Fleming with Béla Fleck
North Node, Brittany Haas
The Fiddle Funnel Sessions, E J Ouellette
Together Again, Tom Paxton & John McCutcheon
Under The Powerlines III, Jesse Welles

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For a complete list of the 2027 Grammy nominees, visit the official Grammy Awards website.

—With files from The Associated Press

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