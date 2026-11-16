2027 Grammy Awards nominations: Raye, Rosalía lead list of music contenders

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The list of nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards has been revealed, and British singer-songwriter Raye is leading the pack.

Raye is up for 11 awards at February’s ceremony: record, song and album of the year — the first time she’s been nominated in those categories — as well as songwriter of the year non-classical, a variety of pop categories and music video.

Her 11 nods also mean she has tied Beyoncé’s record at the 2025 Grammys for the most nominations in a single year by a female artist.

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Raye has received 15 Grammy nominations across her career but has never won one.

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Beyoncé continues her reign as the most-nominated artist in Grammy history after scoring her 100th nod for Morning Dew (Donk) in the R&B solo performance category.

Other top nominees include Spanish singer Rosalía, who follows Raye with nine nominations. She’s a first-time nominee in all the categories she’s up for, including, record, song and album of the year as well as pop solo performance, alternative music performance, alternative music album, Latin song, global music performance and music video.

Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers and Ella Langley follow behind Rosalía with seven nods each. Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and 2026’s best new artist winner Olivia Dean have six nominations each.

The record of the year category is made up of Dean’s Man I Need, Langley’s Choosin’ Texas, Mars’ I Just Might, Raye’s Where Is My Husband!, Rodrigo’s The Cure, Rosalía’s Berghain featuring Björk and Yves Tumor, Taylor Swift’s The Fate of Ophelia and Tame Impala and Jennie’s Dracula.

Only recordings commercially released in the U.S. between Aug. 31, 2025, and Aug. 28, 2026, were eligible for nominations.

There are a number of other first-time nominees this year, including Geese, Tinashe, Slayyyter and Canadian rock duo Angine de Poitrine, who are nominated for four awards including best new artist.

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This year’s nominees were announced during a video livestream with a host of talent, including Dean, Kehlani, Pharrell Williams, Ziggy Marley, YUNGBLUD, Carley Pearce and more.

The Grammy Awards made a change this year by including five new categories including best Asian pop music performance, best Latin song, best traditional pop vocal performance, best R&B collaboration or duo/group performance and best traditional folk album.

The 2027 Grammys will be held Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Find a list of the nominees in the major categories below.

Album of the Year nominees

Lost Weekend, Phoebe Bridgers

The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean

Dandelion, Ella Langley

The Romantic, Bruno Mars

THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE., RAYE

you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, Olivia Rodrigo

LUX (Complete Works), ROSALÍA

The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift

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Record of the Year nominees

Man I Need, Olivia Dean

Choosin’ Texas, Ella Langley

I Just Might, Bruno Mars

WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!, RAYE

the cure, Olivia Rodrigo

Berghain, ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor

The Fate of Ophelia, Taylor Swift

Dracula, Tame Impala with JENNIE

Song of the Year nominees

Berghain, ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor

Choosin’ Texas, Ella Langley

the cure, Olivia Rodrigo

hate that i made you love me, Ariana Grande

I Knew It, I Knew You, Taylor Swift

Man I Need, Olivia Dean

Risk It All, Bruno Mars

WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!, RAYE

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Best Music Video nominees

Lost Boys, Phoebe Bridgers

STORM, GENER8ION, Yung Lean

hate that i made you love me, Ariana Grande

Click Clack Symphony., RAYE feautring Hans Zimmer

Berghain, ROSALÍA featuring Björk and Yves Tumor

Best Pop Solo Performance nominees

Man I Need, Olivia Dean

Risk It All, Bruno Mars

WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!, RAYE

the cure, Olivia Rodrigo

Sauvignon Blanc, ROSALÍA

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Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nominees

RUNWAY, Lady Gaga, Doechii

Bring Your Love, Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter

Click Clack Symphony., RAYE featuring Hans Zimmer

The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter

Dracula, Tame Impala with JENNIE

Best Pop Vocal Album nominees

The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean

petal, Ariana Grande

The Romantic, Bruno Mars

THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE., RAYE

you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, Olivia Rodrigo

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Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance nominees

A Couple Minutes, Olivia Dean

For Good, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande

Madwoman, Laufey

I Hate The Way I Look Today., RAYE

all that’s left, Nicole Zuraitis Featuring Gilad Hekselman

Best New Artist nominees

Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

SIENNA SPIRO

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

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Best Rap Performance nominees

Good Flirts, Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd

ErrTime, Cardi B

Run It Back!!, De La Soul featuring Nas

LET ‘EM KNOW, T.I.

Body, Don Toliver

Best Melodic Rap Performance nominees

This Woman, Busta Rhymes & J Dilla featuring D’Angelo

Safe, Cardi B featuring Kehlani

girl, get up, Doechii featuring DZA

E85, Don Toliver

Watching Us, Wale featuring Leon Thomas

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Best Rap Song nominees

E85, Don Toliver

ErrTime, Cardi B

girl, get up, Doechii featuring SZA

LET ‘EM KNOW, T.I.

Spend Dat, Yung Miami

Best Rap Album nominees

DILLAGENCE II, Busta Rhymes & J Dilla

AM I THE DRAMA?, Cardi B

God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops, Rapsody

OCTANE, Don Toliver

everything is a lot., Wale

BULLY – DELUXE, Kanye West (Ye)

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Best R&B Solo Performance nominees

Morning Dew (Donk), Beyoncé

Out The Window, Kehlani

Let Me, Victoria Monét

Pressha, Jill Scott

What You Need, Tems

Best Traditional R&B Performance nominees

I Found Myself, Durand Bernarr

Can’t Let Go, Lalah Hathaway

Beautiful People, Jill Scott

If I Let You, The Womack Sisters

My Muse, Leon Thomas

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Best R&B Song nominees

Let Me, Victoria Monét

My Muse, Leon Thomas

Out The Window, Kehlani

Pressha, Jill Scott

What You Need, Tems

Best R&B Album nominees

BROWN (The Chocolate Edition), Chris Brown

When The City Sleeps, Alex Isley

Kehlani, Kehlani

Saturday Night, PJ Morton

To Whom This May Concern, Jill Scott

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Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance nominees

Fallin’, Chris Brown, Leon Thomas

47th Street, Lalah Hathaway, J. Ivy

Sweet Nuthins, Kehlani, Leon Thomas

Mess, PJ Morton, Keyon Harrold

To B Honest, Jill Scott, J.I.D

Best Dance Pop Recording nominees

Blue Moon, Zara Larsson

Danceteria, Madonna

Life Boat., RAYE

Dance…., Slayyyter

Too Easy, Tinashe

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Best Dance/Electionic Recording nominees

Lights Burn Dimmer, Fred again.., Jamie T

I Feel So Free, Madonna

Crank, Slayyyter

My Old Ways, Tame Impala

Melatonin, Tinashe

Music, Underscores

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album nominees

CONFESSIONS II, Madonna

Sexistential, Robyn

SOMA, Skrillex

WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA, Slayyyter

Deadbeat, Tame Impala

Best Rock Album nominees

Vol.II, Angine de Poitrine

Your Favorite Toy, Foo Fighters

The Wow! Signal, Muse

Foreign Tongues, The Rolling Stones

Frozen Charlotte, Jack White

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Best Rock Song nominees

In The Stars, The Rolling Stones

Lost Boys, Phoebe Bridgers

My Only Angel, Aerosmith, YUNGBLUD

Streets of Minneapolis – Radio Mix, Bruce Springsteen

Trinidad, Geese

What’s wrong with me, Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith

Your Favorite Toy, Foo Fighters

Best Rock Performance nominees

Sarniezz, Angine de Poitrine

Lost Boys, Phoebe Bridgers

Trinidad, Geese

What’s wrong with me, Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith

In The Stars, The Rolling Stones

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Best Metal Performance nominees

The Edge of Perfection, Anthrax

Hive Mind, Knocked Loose featuring Denzel Cury

Your Ghost Again, Mastodon

Let There Be Shred, Megadeth

End of You, Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante

Best Alternative Music Album nominees

I Must Be Dreaming, Alabama Shakes

Lost Weekend, Phoebe Bridgers

Music, Fashion, Film, Charli xcx

Getting Killed, Geese

The Mountain, Gorillaz

LUX (Complete Works), ROSALÍA

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Best Country Song nominees

Beautiful Things, Megan Moroney

Choosin’ Texas, Ella Langley

Dry Spell, Kacey Musgraves

Hardwired, Stephen Wilson Jr.

Phone, Keys, Wallet, Lainey Wilson, John Mayer

Best Contemporary Country Album nominees

Mount Pleasant, Kelsea Ballerini

Cherry Valley, Carter Faith

Dandelion, Ella Langley

Cloud 9, Megan Moroney

Middle of Nowhere, Kacey Musgraves

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Best Country Solo Performance nominees

The Whole World, Vince Gill

Choosin’ Texas, Ella Langley

Dry Spell, Kacey Musgraves

Can’t Sit Still, Lainey Wilson

Gary, Stephen Wilson Jr.

Best Traditional Country Album nominees

Clovis, Charley Crockett

50 Years From Home: Down At The Borderline, Vince Gill

Banks Of The Trinity, Cody Johnson

Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle, Willie Nelson

Once Upon a Second Time Around, Charlie Worsham

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Best Asian Pop Music Performance nominees

Sunset Kiss, BABYMETAL, Polyphia

Unang Kilig, BINI

BANG BANG, IVE

404 (New Era), KiiiKiii

YES, LiSA

VISA, SB19

Best Latin Song nominees

Ahí, KAROL G, Drake

¿Cómo se ama?, Jorge Drexler

Hasta Jesús Tuvo un Mal Día, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Sting

La Perla, ROSALÍA, Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Niño, Milo J

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Best Traditional Folk Album nominees

The Fiddle and the Drum, Renée Fleming with Béla Fleck

North Node, Brittany Haas

The Fiddle Funnel Sessions, E J Ouellette

Together Again, Tom Paxton & John McCutcheon

Under The Powerlines III, Jesse Welles

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For a complete list of the 2027 Grammy nominees, visit the official Grammy Awards website.

—With files from The Associated Press