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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    November 13, 2026 at 1:03 pm

    FUC off pigs and leave him alone

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Canada

Farm truck caught going 92 km/h in 40 km/h zone: OPP

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted November 13, 2026 12:35 pm
1 min read
OPP speeding photo View image in full screen
A farm truck is seen pulled over in this OPP photo shared to X on Nov. 13, 2026. The truck was pulled over on Nov. 11 for driving at 92 km/h in a 40 km/h zone. OPP/photo
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Ontario Provincial Police say a 49-year-old driver has been charged with careless driving after a farm truck was caught going 92 km/h in a 40 km/h zone.

The OPP said the incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 11 in Mapleton Township, which is roughly 50 kilometres west of Orangeville, Ont.

Officers pulled over a truck hauling farm equipment after catching it on radar.

“The piece of farm equipment was also observed to be occupying almost both lanes of traffic, posing as a traffic hazard,” the OPP told Global News in an email.

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The driver was charged, and the OPP said the tires on the truck had a safety rating only designed to be driving at 40 km/h.

The OPP said Friday in a post on X the speed is more than double the maximum allowed speed for certain types of farm equipment operating on Ontario roads.

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