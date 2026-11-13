Farm truck caught going 92 km/h in 40 km/h zone: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say a 49-year-old driver has been charged with careless driving after a farm truck was caught going 92 km/h in a 40 km/h zone.
The OPP said the incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 11 in Mapleton Township, which is roughly 50 kilometres west of Orangeville, Ont.
Officers pulled over a truck hauling farm equipment after catching it on radar.
“The piece of farm equipment was also observed to be occupying almost both lanes of traffic, posing as a traffic hazard,” the OPP told Global News in an email.
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The driver was charged, and the OPP said the tires on the truck had a safety rating only designed to be driving at 40 km/h.
The OPP said Friday in a post on X the speed is more than double the maximum allowed speed for certain types of farm equipment operating on Ontario roads.
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