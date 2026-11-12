Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winning Mississauga Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket worth $38M: OLG

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted November 12, 2026 9:49 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What Canadians should know if they win the lottery'
What Canadians should know if they win the lottery
WATCH: What Canadians should know if they win the lottery – Sep 27, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A winning Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket sold in Mississauga is worth $38 million, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says.

The ticket was from Wednesday’s draw, the OLG said. A winning ticket for the Lotto 6/49 Second Prize worth $211,077 was bought in Toronto.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Furthermore, a $1-million Encore ticket was sold in the Leeds and Grenville region.

Lotto 6/49 jackpots are every Wednesday and Saturday.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices