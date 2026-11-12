Winning Mississauga Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket worth $38M: OLG

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A winning Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket sold in Mississauga is worth $38 million, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says.

The ticket was from Wednesday’s draw, the OLG said. A winning ticket for the Lotto 6/49 Second Prize worth $211,077 was bought in Toronto.

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Furthermore, a $1-million Encore ticket was sold in the Leeds and Grenville region.

Lotto 6/49 jackpots are every Wednesday and Saturday.