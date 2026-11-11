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Entertainment

Dua Lipa to become 1st British female solo artist to headline Coachella

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted November 11, 2026 12:17 pm
2 min read
FILE: Dua Lipa during day three of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2024 in Glastonbury, England. View image in full screen
FILE: Dua Lipa during day three of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2024 in Glastonbury, England. Joe Maher/Getty Images
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Coachella has announced Dua Lipa as a headliner for its 2027 festival, making her the first British solo female artist to top the lineup.

The 31-year-old singer is set to perform on both Fridays of the two-weekend festival in Indio, California. Tame Impala — which headlined in 2019 — will return as Saturday’s headliner, while U.S. singer SZA — who teased a new album and upcoming tour on social media earlier this week — will close out the festival on both Sundays.

Click to play video: 'Coachella 2026: Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter, Billy Eilish & Justin Bieber make headlines'
Coachella 2026: Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter, Billy Eilish & Justin Bieber make headlines

Every year, more than 100,000 fans a day flock to the desert to watch their favourite artists perform. This year, Justin Bieber topped the bill alongside Karol G, and Sabrina Carpenter, who welcomed Madonna for a surprise appearance following the release of Confessions II, her first album drop since 2019.

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SZA also joined Bieber on stage during his headline set in April to perform their song Snooze.

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Madonna will return to Coachella in 2027 in the dance tent, though she is not a headlining act. The 68-year-old has not performed in that venue since 2006, following the release of her album Confessions on a Dance Floor.

When British musician Charli XCX performed on the Coachella main stage during the height of the success of her album brat, in 2025, ahead of Green Day’s headlining slot, she was seen after her show wearing a sash that read ‘Miss Should Be Headliner.’

Madonna (R) performs with Sabrina Carpenter at the Coachella Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 17, 2026 in Indio, California. View image in full screen
Madonna (R) performs with Sabrina Carpenter at the Coachella Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 17, 2026, in Indio, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Swedish pop star Zara Larsson, who found international success with her 2025 electropop album Midnight Sun, and U.S. singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers are also featured on the 2027 lineup alongside Blackpink’s Jisoo, Kehlani, Peggy Gou, Robyn, Tiesto, Martin Garrix, Kygo, and Dom Dolla, among many others.

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Neither Dua Lipa nor SZA are strangers to topping the docket; both headlined Glastonbury in 2024, a family-run music and arts festival which has taken place in Somerset, England since 1970, and attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors annually. In the past, it has welcomed headliners including Paul McCartney, Jay Z, Billie Eilish, Coldplay and Elton John.

Earlier this year, Emily Eavis, the daughter of Glastonbury’s founder Michael Eavis and organizer of the festival, denied rumours that Madonna was set to play Glastonbury in 2027, The Guardian reported.

Meanwhile, Coachella, which began in 1999, has become one of the most high-profile music festivals in the world thanks in part to its heavyweight line-ups and propensity for attracting famous faces, as well as popular social media personalities.

Several Canadian acts will perform at Coachella in 2027, including Quebec artist Angine de Poitrine and hip-hop producer Murda Beatz.

Dua Lipa’s 2027 Coachella show will be the first time she has performed solo at the California festival and comes a decade after she made a surprise guest appearance in the desert during Martin Garrix’s set to perform their song Scared to Be Lonely. 

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