Jamal Shead shouldering more for depleted Raptors

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TORONTO – Just 10 games into the season and the Toronto Raptors are depleted.

Superstar Kawhi Leonard has only played twice and won’t be back in the lineup for at least a week, all-star Scottie Barnes and starting point guard Immanuel Quickley have missed back-to-back games, and defensive stalwart Collin Murray-Boyles sat out Monday’s 118-102 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

It might seem like a dire situation, but backup point guard Jamal Shead sees it as an opening.

“A lot of guys wait for those opportunities and are just ready to play,” said Shead after the loss to Memphis. “Obviously, those are really important pieces for us and really important guys to our team.

“But when they’re out, it’s just next man up. It’s a lot of opportunity, and we get excited for it.”

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Shead had 20 points and 11 assists — his second consecutive double-double — for Toronto (5-5) in the loss, leading a starting five that included RJ Barrett, Kyle Anderson, Jakob Poeltl and Ja’Kobe Walter.

It was the sixth different starting lineup that the Raptors have used this season.

Murray-Boyles was out with an illness on Monday and will likely return Wednesday when the Raptors hosts the Boston Celtics or Thursday when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers.

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But Barnes (left groin strain) and Quickley (right hamstring, tightness/soreness) could be out longer. The Raptors confirmed Tuesday evening that Barnes would miss Wednesday’s game, while Quickley, Murray-Boyles and centre Trayce Jackson-Davis (illness) were listed as questionable.

Earlier, Toronto announced that Leonard will be out for at least another week as he continues to recondition after treatment for swelling in his left knee.

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“We miss them, but we try to compensate and make up for it by moving the ball or just playing harder, just getting after it a little bit more,” said Shead.

The 24-year-old Shead has struggled with his scoring this season, averaging six points per game of 36.7 per cent field-goal shooting entering Monday’s contest. He improved his scoring average against the Grizzlies, however, and is now at a 7.4 points per game pace.

Part of that was thanks to a productive pick-and-roll partnership with Poeltl at centre.

“We’ve had a couple conversations, especially this season, about like what works for us and what doesn’t work for us,” said Poeltl, who had 18 points and eight rebounds against Memphis. “Generally, I’d say comes pretty naturally for us, at least from my side.

“The way (Shead) plays, that fast downhill style, just opens up the defence and gives me the opportunity because the pass comes quick, it gives me the opportunity for quick finishes and floaters and stuff like that.”

Shead said that he and Poeltl are talking all the time, on and off the court.

“We watch film. If he sees anything and he’s watching film, brings it to me on the plane, hotel, whatever. I do the same to him,” said Shead. “We’ve had a lot of great conversation during the game, just about where he’s going to be, especially when I take off.

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“Just good communication, and then obviously, he’s very mobile and he can handle the ball. He’s really smart. His IQ is there.”

Head coach Darko Rajakovic said that although Shead started the season slow, he’s getting better as the games go by.

“Like anybody else on our team, he’s finding the rhythm, finding the role, finding the edge, how he can help the team,” Rajakovic said post-game. “I think the last couple of games, when he had a little bit more extended minutes and a bigger role on the team, he’s really shining in those moments.

“He embraces the moment. He embraces the challenge that’s ahead of him, and he’s doing a great job.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2026.