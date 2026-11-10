Carney to raise foreign interference concerns with Xi in meeting

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Prime Minister Mark Carney said he will raise concerns about foreign interference in Canada when he meets next week with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Carney and Xi are expected to meet in person at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China.

“The advantage of these meetings is you can raise issues directly and frankly,” Carney told a press conference in Montreal on Tuesday.

Carney said he would be raising the importance Canada attaches “to the non-interference in our affairs by China and other countries.”

The prime minister said he also will discuss with Xi the global security climate and the economic partnership between the two countries. He said that partnership “is something that is deepening but has clear guardrails in terms of the areas in which we’re involved.”

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Carney last met with Xi in January. The two leaders also spoke at last year’s APEC summit — the first formal meeting between the leaders of Canada and China since 2017.

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Carney has been rebuilding Canada’s relationship with China, including increasing trade between the two nations.

Carney said at the time he and Xi discussed foreign interference but Beijing didn’t understand how seriously Canadians take the issue.

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In January 2025, a public inquiry identified China as the top perpetrator of foreign interference targeting Canadian democratic institutions, and concluded Beijing tried to meddle in some Canadian elections.

A recent report by the organization Safeguard Defenders said China has expanded illegal police stations it operates around the world, including in Canada. The Spain-based non-governmental organization said the stations are used by China to monitor the diaspora in a bid to control them.

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Carney also told reporters in Montreal that his government has chosen a new ambassador to China and will announce the appointment soon. The post has been vacant since this spring.

“It’s a little longer than we would have liked. We wanted to get the right person and we have found that right person,” he told the press conference.

U.S. President Donald Trump will also be at the summit. Carney said he and Trump are expected to have a conversation at APEC or at the ASEAN summit in the Philippines, which takes place a few days earlier.

“I have an ability to engage with the president in multiple occasions and on a running basis, so yes, it’s good to sit down but it’s not absolutely necessary,” Carney said.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit will take place in the Philippines from Nov. 16 to 18, and the APEC summit will bring leaders from across Asia, South America and the South Pacific together in Shenzhen, China from Nov. 18 to 19.