N.S. man faces multiple threat and weapons charges after woman escapes home

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RCMP in Nova Scotia have charged a man with firearm and threat-related offences after a woman escaped an alleged act of intimate partner violence.

Police say that on Saturday night, officers were dispatched to a home in Head of Chezzetcook, a rural community about 20 kilometres east of Halifax, after receiving a report of an armed man threatening a woman.

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They say the man was also threatening to harm himself, and that the woman was able to escape the home safely.

The 30-year-old man was arrested and police seized two long guns, ammunition, knives and a machete.

RCMP charged the man with uttering threats, five counts of careless use of a firearm, two counts of improper firearm storage and multiple charges related to unauthorized weapons.

Nova Scotia lawmakers adopted a bill in 2024 declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic in the province.

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The legislation stems from a recommendation drafted by the public inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that began when the suspect assaulted his spouse before starting a rampage that left 22 people dead.