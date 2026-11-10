Halifax man charged for allegedly spiking a woman’s drink at a downtown bar

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A 31-year-old Halifax man has been arrested for allegedly spiking a woman’s drink at a downtown bar.

Halifax Regional Police say that around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, they responded to a report of a woman who became ill after consuming a drink that a man was seen giving her.

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Police arrived at Durty Nelly’s Irish Pub on Argyle Street and found the unresponsive woman.

Officers administered Narcan, which temporarily reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, and she was taken to hospital.

The 31-year-old man was arrested and is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.

He is facing a charge of administering a noxious substance with intent.