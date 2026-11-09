Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

RCMP closing Highway 28 near Redwater to further investigate fatal 4-vehicle crash

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 9, 2026 6:20 pm
1 min read
Multiple crosses line the ditch of Highway 28, north of Gibbons - memorials to other people who have previously been killed along the stretch of road some locals call "deaths highway." View image in full screen
Multiple crosses line the ditch of Highway 28, north of Gibbons - memorials to other people who have previously been killed along the stretch of road some locals call "deaths highway.". Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP are briefly shutting down a section of highway north of Edmonton on Monday night as officers carry out further investigations into an overnight crash that killed a Good Samaritan last month.

The crash on Highway 28 near Range Road 231. happened around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct.12.

RCMP from Redwater and Morinville, along with Morinville firefighters, responded to the four-vehicle collision on the highway in Sturgeon County.

One vehicle stopped to check on the a driver that police said had abandoned their vehicle in the driving lane.

A second vehicle also stopped at the scene, after which a fourth vehicle collided with the three stopped on the road.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

One of the Good Samaritans who pulled over to see if everyone was ok, a 66-year-old woman, was hit and died on scene.

Story continues below advertisement

A second person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As investigators continue to investigate the events leading up to the four-vehicle collision, Mounties will be shutting down a five-kilometre stretch of road.

Redwater RCMP said it will be detouring Highway 28 traffic at Township Road 572 in the south, Highway 651 to the north, and preventing drivers on Range Road 231 from going onto the highway.

The detours will begin at 8 p.m. Monday, and police said it shouldn’t last for more than an hour.  The public is asked to avoid travel in the area and find an alternate route.

Anyone who witnessed the collision back in October or has dashcam footage is asked to contact the Redwater RCMP detachment at 780-942-3607.

Click to play video: 'Sturgeon County drivers want more safety measures on ‘dangerous’ highway'
Sturgeon County drivers want more safety measures on ‘dangerous’ highway
Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices