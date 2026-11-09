RCMP closing Highway 28 near Redwater to further investigate fatal 4-vehicle crash

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RCMP are briefly shutting down a section of highway north of Edmonton on Monday night as officers carry out further investigations into an overnight crash that killed a Good Samaritan last month.

The crash on Highway 28 near Range Road 231. happened around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct.12.

RCMP from Redwater and Morinville, along with Morinville firefighters, responded to the four-vehicle collision on the highway in Sturgeon County.

One vehicle stopped to check on the a driver that police said had abandoned their vehicle in the driving lane.

A second vehicle also stopped at the scene, after which a fourth vehicle collided with the three stopped on the road.

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One of the Good Samaritans who pulled over to see if everyone was ok, a 66-year-old woman, was hit and died on scene.

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A second person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As investigators continue to investigate the events leading up to the four-vehicle collision, Mounties will be shutting down a five-kilometre stretch of road.

Redwater RCMP said it will be detouring Highway 28 traffic at Township Road 572 in the south, Highway 651 to the north, and preventing drivers on Range Road 231 from going onto the highway.

The detours will begin at 8 p.m. Monday, and police said it shouldn’t last for more than an hour. The public is asked to avoid travel in the area and find an alternate route.

Anyone who witnessed the collision back in October or has dashcam footage is asked to contact the Redwater RCMP detachment at 780-942-3607.