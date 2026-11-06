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Crime

Bail granted for former junior hockey exec accused of sex crimes against players

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2026 4:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Former Okotoks Oilers assistant GM charged with sex crimes against minors'
Former Okotoks Oilers assistant GM charged with sex crimes against minors
RELATED: Former Okotoks Oilers assistant GM charged with sex crimes against minors
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A former Alberta junior hockey executive accused of sexually exploiting three players was granted bail Friday.

Tyler King, 39, appeared in court in Okotoks, Alta., after being arrested last week at a U.S. border crossing in Ontario.

He is charged with luring, sexual exploitation and making child pornography.

Details of the bail hearing are under a publication ban. But conditions of King’s release prohibit him from contacting the complainants and from being with anyone under 18.

He must also follow restrictions on using social media.

RCMP began investigating King in 2024, around the time he left as assistant general manager with the Okotoks Oilers, a team that plays in the British Columbia Hockey League.

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Mounties said the Oilers reported in June 2024 that a former employee had allegedly solicited and compensated players for intimate images and sexual videos.

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The complainants, all under 18 at the time of the allegations, were junior A players from Saskatchewan and Alberta.

RCMP said King had worked with various teams across Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia.

After Okotoks, King went to work for the BCHL’s Nanaimo team, then wound up teaching sports journalism at a university in New York state.

King, wearing handcuffs, was escorted into court by two officers. He said little during his appearance other than to confirm his identity and date of birth.

Two hours later, he left carrying a duffel bag and police were to drive him to Calgary.

He’s scheduled to be back in court Dec. 18.

Click to play video: 'Advocates react to arrest of former Junior hockey staff member'
Advocates react to arrest of former Junior hockey staff member

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